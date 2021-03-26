EDWARDSVILLE - Lathan O'Quinn concluded a good senior season with Alton High School's boys basketball team by scoring seven points in the Redbirds' game against Edwardsville in the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament at Lucco-Jackson Gym,

For the season, O'Quinn averaged 4,1 points and 3.1 rebounds-per-game, going along with six assists, two steals and four blocked shots, providing solid senior leadership on a Redbird team that went 0-13 on the year, but played and fought hard every night, giving their opponents everything they could handle.

For his efforts and hard work on the court this season, O'Quinn has been named the school's Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month.

O'Quinn, who played for head coach Dana Morgan, was very proud of his team's efforts all season.

"We just kept our heads up through the season, looked at it the best way we could and just kept fighting every night we got the chance to. It's grateful we had a senior year season," O'Quinn said.

O'Quinn and the other three seniors on the team were indeed grateful to have their season despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, and although things didn't go as planned, he's still thankful to have played.

Although the Redbirds ended the season winless, the team kept playing hard and battling, and overcame many obstacles during the campaign.

"We went through a lot this year," O'Quinn said. "We lost a lot of players, we went through a lot of problems with grades, but you know, we never really tried to let that stop us. So we just kept pushing, and every night, every chance we get to get on that court, we were fighting and trying to get a win."

O'Quinn will now put together a tape of his season highlights for college recruiters, and plans on going to school wherever he can get a scholarship.

"I'm starting to get some film together," O'Quinn said, "send some film out to some college coaches, just the recruitment process and everything, just get ready for the next level, hopefully."

O'Quinn is willing to go to whatever school will give him a scholarship.

"Anywhere I can get a full scholarship," O'Quinn said, "anywhere who wants me."

As far as a personal highlight for this season, it's the simplest one for O'Quinn.

"A personal highlight for this year was really, just going out there and getting to play with my brothers," O'Quinn said, "getting to play with my seniors, the people I've been playing basketball with since kindergarten, first grade, and just getting to finish out a senior year with them."

O'Quinn is most grateful for being able to play with his friends, and will always have the memories of their times together.

"Just grateful we all got to make it to our senior year," O'Quinn said, "and we tried our hardest, and gave it all we had this year."

