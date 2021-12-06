EDWARDSVILLE - Basketball player Jaeden Rush has had a love of the game since he was in second grade. Rush, a sophomore, is off to a strong start for the Knights and the Metro East Lutheran High School Male Athlete of the Month.

"I would like to thank my coaches and teammates," Rush said. "Making the All-Tourney team in our tournament is one of my biggest accomplishments so far."

Anthony Smith is Rush's head varsity boys coach at MELHS.

Rush said overall he "just loves having fun" on the hardwoods.

"It would be a dream to play in college, and my dream school to play would be Duke University," he said. "I used to play football but stopped to focus on basketball."

