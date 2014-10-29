Basketball for Youngsters

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will be holding Itty Bitty & Pee Wee Basketball again this year. Itty Bitty Basketball is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of small group

rotations through skill stations for three and four year olds. Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and rebounding. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from Sunday, November 16 through December 21. On the sixth and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are three times to choose from: 12-12:45pm, 1-1:45pm or 2-2:45pm. The success of this program is dependent upon parent's participation as volunteer station leaders,

therefore all parents/guardians are expected to volunteer at least one week. Program fee is $30 per toddler and includes a participation medal that your toddler will cherish.

Pee Wee Basketball is designed just like the Itty Bitty program, but it is for five and six year olds. The program will run from Sunday, November 16 through December 21 at 3-3:45pm, 4-4:45pm or 5-5:45pm. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal.

No special equipment is required for any of the programs; just dress children in comfortable clothing and non-marking soled sneakers. All sessions will be held and the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street.

Hurry! The registration deadline for both programs is Sunday, November 9.

For more information or to learn how to register

Visit: www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm

Call: The JPRD office at (618) 498.2222

Email: jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

