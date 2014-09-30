GODFREY – It will be Trailblazers versus letter carriers as former members of Lewis and Clark Community College’s men's basketball team play against the USPS Letter Carriers in a fundraising exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Hartford Community Gym.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“This game will be a great time for a great cause,” said Doug Stotler, head basketball coach and athletic director at L&C.

“It will be good to catch up with some of our former players and see if we can post a win. I hope people will come out to watch and support the MD Association.”

For more information call 618-531-1601 or 618-567-7275.

