ALTON – A two-out bases loaded walk to Camden Frey forced home Paul Falbe with the winning run as Collinsville took a 9-8 win in eight innings over Marquette Catholic Friday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park.

Evan Kopsie had forced extra innings with a game-tying single to left, scoring Riley Siener to draw the Explorers level at 8-8.

It was the climax to the sixth inning, where Marquette scored three times in the home half after the Kahoks pushed across five runs to take an 8-5 lead. In that inning, the big blows were a Spencer Vlasak lead-off homer that made the score 5-4, Marquette, and a two-run triple by Noah Scrum that scored Falbe and Frey to give Collinsville the lead at 6-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

The triple was a part of a four-for-five day for Scrum, driving in two runs for the Kahoks, while Devon Bovinett had two hits and two RBIs. Sam Phelps also had a good day at the plate, getting three hits.

Kaleb Ware had two hits and an RBI for Marquette, while Kopsie had a hit and two RBIs. Carter Hicks and Kolin Morrissey also had a hit and an RBI for the Explorers.

Jack Warren and Garrett Weiner each struck out three for Marquette, while Kyle Moore and Brady Schiller also fanned three for Collinsville.

Collinsville is now 7-6 and has a busy slate of games next week, starting with a home matchup against O’Fallon on Tuesday, then going to Breese Mater Dei Catholic on Wednesday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m. The Explorers now stand at 11-5 and travel to Columbia on Monday before hosting Madison on Tuesday, then go to Hillsboro on Wednesday. All games start at 4:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: