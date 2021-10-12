EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will host a fall high school prospect came October 24 at Simmons Baseball Complex on the SIUE campus.

The fall prospect camp is an intimate event designed for high school athletes who want to demonstrate their skills and competitiveness in front of the SIUE staff and aspire to represent our program in the future. We are providing a genuine day in the life experience as an SIUE Cougar student-athlete.

Camp will conclude with a live game to evaluate each player in competition.

The camp will run from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. The cost is $125 for single position or $175 to participate as a position player and pitcher. Participants must register online. No walkups will be permitted.

Visit SIUE baseball's camp page for more information and to register online.



