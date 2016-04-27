Baseball, softball games are cancelled because of weather

SIUE returns to Ohio Valley Conference action this weekend at Cougar Field against Eastern Illinois. Check SIUECougars.com or @SIUECougars on Twitter for updates.

SIUE baseball has canceled a scheduled doubleheader at Western Illinois set for Wednesday due to weather concerns.

The Cougars and Leathernecks were originally scheduled to play a single game, but added a second game to make up for a postponed game last week in Edwardsville. The games will not be made up.

SIUE continues Ohio Valley Conference play with a weekend series at UT Martin beginning with a 6 p.m. game Friday.