Baseball, softball games are cancelled because of weather

April 27, 2016 10:52 AM
EDWARDSVILLE – The softball game scheduled Wednesday at Springfield, Missouri, between SIUE and Missouri State has been canceled due to weather concerns.

SIUE returns to Ohio Valley Conference action this weekend at Cougar Field against Eastern Illinois. Check SIUECougars.com or @SIUECougars on Twitter for updates.

SIUE baseball has canceled a scheduled doubleheader at Western Illinois set for Wednesday due to weather concerns.

The Cougars and Leathernecks were originally scheduled to play a single game, but added a second game to make up for a postponed game last week in Edwardsville. The games will not be made up.

SIUE continues Ohio Valley Conference play with a weekend series at UT Martin beginning with a 6 p.m. game Friday.

