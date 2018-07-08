EDWARDSVILLE POST 199 13, LINCOLN POST 263 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville American Legion Post 199’s baseball team got a 2-for-2 day from Reid Hendrickson with four RBIs to defeat Lincoln Post 263 13-0 in five innings at Redbird Field on Alton High School’s campus in an American Legion game Saturday afternoon.

The win put Edwardsville at 20-5 on the summer with a noon game coming today at Alton against Harrisburg Post 167; Alton Post 126 will meet Harrisburg at 3 p.m. today following Edwardsville’s game.

Wyatt Engeman got the ball to start and threw two innings, conceding two hits while fanning four; Issac Garrett threw the final three innings and went perfect with five strikeouts. Hendrickson’s day at the plate included a homer and double.

EDWARDSVILLE UNDER-17s DROP PAIR: Edwardsville's under-17 summer team dropped a pair of decisions in the Diamond Sports Promotions Top Collegiate Invitational tournament in the Bloomington-Normal area Saturday.

The under-17 Tigers fell to the Illinois Hawks 7-1 at Illinois Wesleyan’s grounds Saturday morning, then fell to the Central Illinois Outlaws 6-0 Saturday afternoon at Eureka College to fall to 0-3 in group play of the tournament.

The Hawks scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to take the win. Weston Slemmer was 4-for-4 in the game with a pair of doubles while Gavin Reams went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored in the game; Aaron Young, Logan Cromer and Nick Logan each had hits in the loss for EHS.

Zac Crutchfield took the loss for Edwardsville, going four innings and striking out one; Gavin Huebner and Cromer saw an inning each on the mound, Huebner striking out one.

Saturday afternoon at Eureka College, the Tigers dropped a 6-0 decision to the Central Illinois Outlaws; the Outlaws scored four in the first and two in the second to get the win. Slemmer led EHS with 1-for-3 game with a double, while Young and Jonathon Yancik had the only other hits of the game.

Gavin Reams took the loss while fanning one in five innings; Cromer was on the mound for one inning. EHS will face RBA at 11:15 a.m. today at McGraw Park to complete the tournament.

In the under-16 bracket of the tournament, the Tiger Under-15 team went to 3-1 in the competition with a 6-5 win over the DTA Wildcats under-16s at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State campus; the Tigers, however, did not advance to Sunday’s elimination games.

