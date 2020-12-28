GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's baseball team made school history on Nov. 20 when Christian Logue, a pitcher, signed a letter of intent with Culver-Stockton College of Canton, Mo., joining teammate Drew Sowerwine as the first two baseball players to sign college letters of intent in a ceremony in the school's chapel.

For that, along with his other accomplishments on the baseball field, Logue has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for December, 2020.

Logue will play for Wildcats' coach Brad Gyorkos in the spring of 2022, and his reasons for signing with Culver-Stockton were twofold.

"One was they were willing to reach out to me when most other schools weren't," Logue said during a post-ceremony interview. "The other part would be they had all the majors I was looking for on top of their curriculum in general. It was looking very good in comparison to the other schools I was looking at."

Logue is planning on majoring in graphic design, with designs on going into the Air Force after graduation, but during school, he hopes to start his career in graphic design, and hopes to branch out. Logue also looked at five other different schools before deciding on Culver-Stockton.

Having Sowerwine as a college teammate will be an important factor in adjusting to college as well.



"I'm looking forward to actually being able to know someone while I'm going there," Logue said. "And not only that, but me and Drew have known each other for a very long time, at least since we were eight or younger."

McGivney head coach Chris Erwin is very excited for both Logue and Sowerwine and their historic signings.

"I can't tell you how excited I am for the first two baseball players to sign college scholarship for McGivney," Erwin said in a statement at the beginning of the ceremony. "So that, in and of itself, about as exciting as it gets. To be here, almost a year and a few months after being hired on here at McGivney, taking over a program that was right there on the verge of something great, and obviously, COVID happening. But you guys have worked really, really hard in a 12-month period."

Erwin said that Culver-Stockton was a great university that Logue and Sowerwine were signing with, and is very excited about his players' futures, saying it's a great example of what the baseball program at the school represents.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"It's a great university you guys are going to," Erwin said. "I'm super excited about what the future holds for you guys, and for what it is going to say about what the McGivney program is all about, being able to send kids off to college, and do well. So you're the first to really tread some water here, and really set the path for the rest of the McGivney kids to come through."

Logue will bring much to the Wildcats' ball club, both academically and athletically.

"Academically, I believe that I bring pretty good grades in, and also, a lot of open-mindedness in what I'm willing to do and what I'm willing to advance in," Logue said. "As a ballplayer, I'm a pretty accurate pitcher, and while I don't throw super hard, I can pretty much throw pinpoint, exactly where I want to at all times."

The fact that both Logue and Sowerwine are the first two Griffin baseball players to sign college letters of intent is a great honor to Logue.

"Yeah, definitely," Logue said. "I'm very excited."

When asked about a favorite memory of playing for the Griffins, Logue felt it was during intrasquad games, where the players were able to have fun and enjoy each other.

"Personal favorite memory would have to be when we split the teams into two," Logue said, "and we just faced each other, being able to strike out other members of the team," he said with a laugh. "We get a lot of smack talk, a lot of time to interact with everyone. Good fun."

Logue is also hopeful of having a 2021 season this summer, and being able to play at the school's new ballpark.

"Yeah, definitely," Logue said. "We just built this field like last year, so I'm really hoping we get on it soon."

Logue is also looking ahead to play for the Griffins this summer, then the Wildcats in 2022.

"Yes, of course," Logue said with a smile. "Any chance to play baseball is really exciting right now."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: