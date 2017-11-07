The world of baseball and beyond is mourning the tragic loss of former pitcher Roy Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash over the Gulf of Mexico. Over his 16 seasons, he won the Cy Young Award in both the American (’03) and National (’10) Leagues.

Known as a fierce competitor, Halladay finished his career with a record of 416-390 and struck out 2117 batters in 2749.1 innings pitched.

He was 40 years old and is survived by his wife Brandy and two sons.

Statement from Chris Carpenter on the passing of his friend, Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/7gISojZsPH — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p Article continues after sponsor message — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

When people ask me if I could re-live any moment in baseball-1 that I always say would be to watch Doc pitch again! Today my heart goes out to Brandy and the boys. He was a great husband, father, friend and teammate. Such a special man! You will be forever missed! #RoyHalladay — Cole Hamels (@ColeHamels) November 8, 2017

Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star…

I can’t believe another one #RIP https://t.co/TWUBcMtjim — Carlos Martinez (@Tsunamy27) November 8, 2017

photo credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports