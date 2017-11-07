The world of baseball and beyond is mourning the tragic loss of former pitcher Roy Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash over the Gulf of Mexico. Over his 16 seasons, he won the Cy Young Award in both the American (’03) and National (’10) Leagues.

Known as a fierce competitor, Halladay finished his career with a record of 416-390 and struck out 2117 batters in 2749.1 innings pitched.

He was 40 years old and is survived by his wife Brandy and two sons.

photo credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

