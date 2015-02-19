EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE baseball has adjusted its schedule for the upcoming road series at Oral Roberts due to weather concerns in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars and Golden Eagles are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 2 p.m. followed by a single game Saturday at 2 p.m. The two teams had been scheduled to play a three-game series with single games each day Friday through Sunday.

The entire 2015 schedule is available online at SIUECougars.com.