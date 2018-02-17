WHITE HALL - It was a night of celebration for the North Greene Spartans, in particular, head coach Brett Berry.

They defeated the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers 62-41 on senior night, and it was also the 200th career victory for Berry. The Spartans also finish the regular season at 22-5, which is the first 20-win season since 2005 at North Greene.

“It’s all [because] of these kids. They bust their butts hard every day. It’ a lot of commitment and effort they put in. The dividends have paid off for them,” Berry said. “We’ve had a lot of outstanding teams come through here, and these guys have really stepped up they’re working hard.”

The seniors for North Greene displayed a dominating performance one last time potentially in their gymnasium.

Josh Hopper led all scorers with 18 points, and his twin brother Jonah added 17. Brett Whicker followed with nine, while Zion Thomas and Logan Guthrie chipped in six.

“The kids played hard, and we were able to honor our seven seniors well,” Berry said.

Dylan Pohlman finished with nine points to lead the Tigers, and Ben Bayless tallied eight. Ben Nord and Matt Walker each scored four.

“I give a lot of credit to North Greene they played well. They got a very nice squad that certainly has a lot of postseason hopes,” Greenfield-Northwestern head coach Joe Pembrook said. “We talked about being able to weather the storm for the first five or six minutes of the ballgame. We were unable to do that.”

North Greene scored the first 17 points of the game and led 20-5 after the first quarter. Josh Hopper highlighted the first half with a put-back dunk that sent the crowd to its feet.

The Spartans led 35-10 at halftime and their biggest lead way by 32 points in the third quarter.

The Spartans are in good form heading into regionals this upcoming week having won nine of their last ten games and more importantly just about everyone is healthy.

“We’re excited. The kids are playing good basketball,” Berry said. “We’re finally getting guys healthy again. Josh and Jonah have been sick off and on the last couple of weeks. Carter Hoesman was gone tonight puking at home. We just gotta get cycled through that.”

