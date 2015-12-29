ALTON - There hasn’t been sandbagging and barrier building in a 24-hour period in many years in the City of Alton like the one in downtown this past day, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

Some durable Jersey barriers were used by Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart, staff and volunteers with the intent to save businesses.

Jersey barriers are a modular concrete or plastic barrier typically employed to separate lanes of traffic, but they are also used in a variety of other ways and are efficient in retaining flood waters when used in the manner Alton is using them with sandbags, plastic and rock.

“We laid down some heavy duty really thick plastic and leveled the surface of that with sand and placed the Jersey barriers on top,” Barnhart said. “We wrapped the top of the barriers with a plastic that was extended to the top of the barrier to create a pool cover type of effect so the water would not penetrate through the barriers. We have sandbags on the back and support the outward pressure with rock.”

Barnhart said the city is looking at a minimum of 300 Jersey barriers in place when they finish for downtown protection.

“We scrambled yestersday and contacted suppliers and IDOT closed the road down,” Barnhart said. “Once IDOT closed the road, we built the wall. We had about 50 percent of it built by 2 this morning. Right now we plan to use 10,000 sandbags. The volunteers are very vital in getting those delivered and placed in the right location for the barrier.”

Barnhart, Walker and the others in the city have their fingers crossed that the hard work will pay off in keeping the raging waters out of downtown Alton businesses.

“So far the wall is holding and we hope it will hold through the rise of the waters,” Barnhart said. “The Jersey barriers and this technique of creating a wall have helped a lot and we hope will keep the water out from affecting the Downtown Alton businesses.”

