ALTON - The temporary outdoor dining barricades prominent in Downtown Alton in front of Morrison’s Irish Pub and State Street Market were removed Tuesday morning.

Alton Mayor David Goins said the barricades have been the topic of concern with businesses in recent days because of a lack of parking. He said the barricades were put in place to assist businesses in the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Mayor Goins said now that indoor dining is allowed, he believes it was time to get back to normal parking and traffic flow.

The barricades removal has nothing to do with the recent weekend shooting in Downtown Alton. However, Mayor Goins stressed an increase in the presence of officers occurring on Friday and Saturday nights in the downtown area.

“The barricades removal will definitely allow traffic to flow more smoothly through downtown,” the mayor said.

