Megan Elizabeth Barr and Ashtin Brior Bleu Wiegand are announcing their engagement. The couple became engaged on December 23, 2014 and will wed on October 6, 2018.

Megan, of Wood River, is the daughter of Richard & Malissa Barr of Wood River. Ashtin, of Wood River, is the son of Dustin & Kimberly Wiegand of Wood River.

After a long engagement, the high school sweethearts will become one on October 6th of 2018 at Connect Church in South Roxana, surrounded by family and friends.

