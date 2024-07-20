Get The Latest News!

HIGHLAND - Devon Barboza came up with two hits and a RBI, while Marcus Payne allowed only one hit while striking out 10 as Alton Post 126 won its playoff opener over Smithton 4-0 in the Illinois District 22 tournament Friday evening at Glik Park in Highland.

The Legionnaires advanced to the winner's bracket final of the double-elimination tournament, and will only need to win one game to advance to the championship series, but is guaranteed of playing in next week's Fifth Division tournament as host team at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Post 126 scored single runs in the first, second, third, and fifth innings to take the win and advance to the winner's bracket final on Saturday.

To go along with Barboza's two hits and RBI, both Payne and Carsen Bristow both had a hit and RBI, while both Logan Bogard and Ayden Calvert each had a hit, and Jack Kaylor drove home another run.

Payne went all the way on the mound, giving up a pair of hits, while walking one and fanning 10 to take the win.

