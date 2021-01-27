ROXANA— Southern Illinois based firefighting equipment supplier, Banner Fire Equipment, Inc has hired a new apparatus coordinator. Banner’s new coordinator, Brian Bingaman, starts on Monday, January 25th, 2020, and will begin to lead the current sales team through a period of growth for the company.

Bingaman previously worked for Hackney Emergency Vehicles for 16 years and brings with him an extensive knowledge of apparatus sales and service. He has worked with many departments to customize apparatus specifications and work within budgetary restrictions. Bingaman says, “I am excited to be working with Banner Fire as their new Apparatus Coordinator. I have several years of experience working in Fire Truck sales and look forward to being able to optimize the process for our customers.” Bingaman will be working directly with customers and E-One Emergency Vehicles in the process of purchasing and customizing fire apparatus.

Owner, Mike Benker Jr. stated: “We are delighted to bring a talent like Brian to our team. His years of fire apparatus experience and commitment to his customers made him a perfect fit for Banner. We look forward to Brian’s leadership taking our growing team to its full potential.” Banner Fire began apparatus sales in the state of Arkansas in late 2020 and continues to expand the business further through apparatus maintenance and annual servicing.

Banner Fire Equipment is committed to helping departments in Illinois, Missouri, and now, Arkansas. For more information about how Banner Fire can serve your department, visit www.bannerfire.com or call 888-BAN-FIRE.

