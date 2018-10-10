ALTON - Theatre Performance by Bankside Repertory Theatre Company at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Performance begins at 7:30pm each night. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

Bankside Repertory Theatre Company continues its run at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, Illinois with a seasonal treat: It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling, this beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds with the help of novice angel Clarence, as George learns the importance of one man’s life on a fateful Christmas Eve.

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., this production will feature Geoff Callaway (a founding member of Bankside Rep), a few familiar local actors, as well as some new faces to Bankside Rep. Scott Brady (most recently from Rogue Theatre) returns to Bankside, along with young Lorian Warford, who charmed us as a young Lord of the Underworld in last fall’s production of Eurydice.

Local radio personality Steve Potter lends his voice as the announcer. Spencer Sickmann and Caitlin Mickey are new additions from St Louis, who will play the lead couple, George and Mary Bailey. Joining them in a variety of roles is Mindy Shaw, who is new to the area.

Director Caleb King (also a Company member) says, “This story really has a timeless message. We all have a part to play in making the world around us better. It’s sometimes easy to look at our own problems, but progress for individuals and society begin when we start realizing what we have done, or can do for others.”

Come and enjoy this sparkling adaption of what the American Film Institute has recognized as one of the 100 best American films ever made. And remember, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings!”

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

