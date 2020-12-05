ALTON - Bankside Repertory Theatre Company based at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton will present the one-woman, romantic comedy The 12 Dates of Christmas by Ginna Hoben. This entertaining and heart-warming show runs December 10, 11, 12 at 7:30 p.m. and December 13 at 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the show will only be live-streamed. Tickets are $10 (plus $3.95 fee) and available at www.banksiderep.com.

After her fiancé abruptly leaves her on Thanksgiving Day, the play follows Mary Connell through a year of dating hits and misses, culminating in an unexpected Christmas gift – what it means to look for love in a complicated world.

The production features Carolina Queiroz Couto as Mary. The company is thrilled to have this dynamic young actress joining Bankside Rep for this season. Company member John O’Hagan directs and Annalicia Steele stage manages.

Article continues after sponsor message

The play includes some adult language and subject matter, and it is not recommended for young children.

For more information visit www.banksiderep.com.

Contact: Chrissy Steele – Email: banksidereptheatre@gmail.com Phone: 314-562-0789.

More like this: