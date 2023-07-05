ALTON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Alton Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon at Carrollton Bank in the 100 block of Homer Adams Parkway.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office is the lead law enforcement agency in the area where the bank is located.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said the bank robbery call came in at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

The sheriff’s office responded with Alton Police and preliminary investigation revealed a black male in a grey hoodie with light-colored jeans, entered the bank and inferred he had a handgun and demanded cash, Pulido said.

“The suspect fled from the bank on foot toward Martin Luther King Boulevard and was reportedly last seen running into a wooded area near the Alby Street Overpass,” Pulido added. “The sheriff’s deputies and Alton Police arrived at the scene to look for the suspect. The suspect was observed a short time later entering a dark-colored vehicle and immediately fled. The vehicle turned onto Route 109 in Jersey County and headed to Jersey County. The vehicle continued west until the sheriff’s office received assistance from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle was stopped in Jerseyville and a person of interest was taken into custody without further incident.”

Pulido said the incident remains under investigation by law enforcement and the person of interest was taken to Madison County Jail.

