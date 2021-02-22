STAUNTON - Bank of Hillsboro held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate work beginning on its new permanent branch in downtown Staunton. The bank, which is expected to open in the fall of 2021, will be built at 227 East Main Street, next to the full-service temporary location it has been operating from for the past year. The community-focused bank will continue to conduct business from that location while the new building is under construction.

"We're so excited to make this investment in Staunton and the downtown business district and to begin work on this project, "said Bank of Hillsboro President and CEO Misty Borrowman. "Originally, we planned on building at a different location in town, but after spending the last year downtown and listening to the community about where they would like to see our bank located, we decided this would be the perfect place for us. Our goal is to be a part of this community, employing local people and helping the area continue to thrive."

The building was designed by Hurford Architects Inc. and will be built by Plocher Construction. The new 3,600 square-foot banking facility will be located adjacent to its temporary location, and will have a modern and welcoming design, while adhering to the traditional landscape of downtown Staunton. The branch currently has a staff of six employees and anticipates adding two more once the new building is complete. The full-service bank will include drive-thru services, an ATM and night deposit services. Once complete, it will use the same phone and fax number as the temporary location. Borrowman said it will also provide a more convenient, comfortable and accessible location for customers.

Bank of Hillsboro's main location is in Hillsboro with eleven other locations throughout the region. Borrowman has personal ties to Staunton. She and her husband have lived a few miles east of Staunton for the last 14 years. Their children attended Mt. Olive schools and their daughter has been a part of the Staunton High School track team.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 151-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia.

More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (217) 532-3991.

