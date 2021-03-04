EDWARDSVILLE - Bank of Hillsboro President and CEO Misty Borrowman announced the hiring of Robb Treat to serve as the Business Development Manager for the bank’s Edwardsville branch located at 2496 Troy Road. Treat, who has nearly 25 years of mortgage banking experience, will oversee residential home loans for the Edwardsville branch.



“I’ve known Robb for 15 years and am very familiar with his strong work ethic and commitment to the community,” said Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Mike Ward. “Robb has worked in this industry for a long time and I know he’ll be a strong asset to our Edwardsville team.”

Treat has lived in Edwardsville for more than 20 years with his wife Carol Pletcher-Treat, their two children, who are now grown, and their dog, Bella. Treat also is part of the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors Affiliate Committee and volunteered for the Edwardsville Wrestling Club for 15 years.

“What attracted me to Bank of Hillsboro is that it is a community bank, which will allow me to work with customers in person rather than just over the phone or through email,” said Treat. “I like being able to get to know my customers as people. It’s also appealing that Edwardsville is an area where our business is still growing so I’m excited to be a part of that growth.”

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (618) 656-5804.

