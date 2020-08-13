



HILLSBORO - Bank of Hillsboro, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, donated $5,000 to Imagine Hillsboro’s Back to School Drive. The money will be used to supply children with clothing and new shoes for the upcoming school year.

“This will be Imagine Hillsboro’s fourth year holding the free clothing shop and we knew going into this year that we would be facing a lot of obstacles,” said Back to School Committee member, Pacey Collins. “We were worried about being able to fund the shop. We had resigned ourselves to the reality that we might have to turn some students away when we learned that the Bank of Hillsboro was going to make a $5,000 donation to the Back to School Shop. We’ll have enough to make sure that each student leaves the store better equipped to face whatever challenges await them in the upcoming school year. We are so grateful for the bank’s generosity.”

Bank of Hillsboro was able to offer the donation after applying for a $20,000 grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. The bank is offering a COVID-19 Relief Program consisting of zero-rate advances and grants to support all of its member institutions, such as Bank of Hillsboro, and the communities they serve.

Bank of Hillsboro Senior Vice President and Head of Deposit Operations, Jason Miller, said after recognizing the need in the communities they serve, they decided to apply for the grant and were thrilled when they received it.

“We’re distributing a total of $20,000 to six different local nonprofits throughout our service area,” said Miller. “Imagine Hillsboro is a perfect example of a local nonprofit that has such a big heart for helping those in the community who need extra support right now, and there is nothing more gratifying than being able to stop by and tell them we’re giving them a donation that will hopefully help ensure hundreds of kids have a good start to the school year.”

Imagine Hillsboro was created as part of the MAPPING the Future of Your Community program, part of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University. It takes a proactive approach towards revitalizing Hillsboro through community planning and economic development.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling 618-656-5804.

