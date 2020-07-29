STAUNTON - Bank of Hillsboro, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, donated $2,500 to Staunton Helping Hands Center food pantry. Co-coordinator Lori Semanik said the money will help them continue keeping their shelves stocked with a variety of healthy food, hygiene and other necessary items.

“This donation is a huge help,” said Semanik. “We try to purchase items for one dollar or less so that tells you how far a $2,500 will go for us. The need in our community is great right now, and as COVID-19 continues impacting more families and jobs, we expect that need to continue, if not increase, in coming months.”

Bank of Hillsboro was able to offer the donation after applying for a $20,000 grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. The bank is offering a COVID-19 Relief Program consisting of zero-rate advances and grants to support all of its member institutions, such as Bank of Hillsboro, and the communities they serve.

Bank of Hillsboro Senior Vice President Mike Ward said after recognizing the need in the communities they serve, they decided to apply for the grant and were thrilled when they received it.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re distributing a total of $20,000 to six different local nonprofits throughout our service area,” said Ward. “Especially during this time of extreme hardship for so many people, there’s nothing more gratifying than being able to call nonprofits in our communities such as Staunton Helping Hands, and tell them we’re giving them a donation.”

Staunton Helping Hands Center impacts between 650-750 individuals every month through its food pantry. The Center utilizes the Central Food Bank and the Midwest Food Bank to obtain cost-effective food. The Center supplies non-perishable items in addition to fresh produce, grains, frozen and refrigerated food and basic hygiene products.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling 618-656-5804.

More like this: