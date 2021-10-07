EDWARDSVILLE - The first 450 people who stopped by Land of Goshen Community Market recently received a scrumptious surprise; a sausage breakfast sandwich from 222 Artisan Bakery, compliments of Bank of Hillsboro. The breakfast giveaway was in celebration of the bank’s continued partnership with the market.

“It’s incredible to think about the growth this farmer’s market has seen over the last 25 years and we know it wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing support of all of our vendors, volunteers, and community sponsors,” said Candice Watson, Land of Goshen Market Manager. “Bank of Hillsboro, in particular, approached us with an ongoing sponsorship opportunity which has provided substantial funds and we’re thankful for all of the additional resources they’ve helped us bring.”

Bank of Hillsboro became the Presenting Sponsor for the Land of Goshen Market three years ago. As part of the partnership, the bank gave the Goshen Market Foundation $15,000 over three years to use towards necessary additions and improvements such as a new tent, a new printer, supporting costs for employees, and expanded marketing efforts. Bank of Hillsboro also began offering reusable bags to patrons who visited the market. Additionally, employees volunteered their time to help run the kids’ area which includes a variety of family-friendly crafts, take-home seed packets, flower demonstrations, and nutritional and sustainability education.

“Bank of Hillsboro has a long history of supporting farmers in our area and we believe strongly in doing our part to promote local values and products,” said Bank of Hillsboro President and CEO Misty Borrowman. “This really has been the perfect community project for our team and something we value being a part of.”

The Land of Goshen Community Market occupies St. Louis Street between Main and Second streets on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon and runs until Oct. 19. The farmer’s market portion will change as the gardening season adapts, but half of the market is agricultural and the other half includes crafts, jewelry, baked goods, pies, breads, artist vendors, and much more.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 150-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois, and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton, and Vandalia. More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (618) 656-5804.

