STAUNTON - Bank of Hillsboro has announced the location of its new permanent branch in downtown Staunton, which is expected to open in the fall of 2021. The new facility will be built at 227 East Main Street, next to the full-service temporary location it has been operating from for the past year. The community-focused bank will continue to conduct business from that location while the new building is under construction.

Bank of Hillsboro’s main location is in Hillsboro with eleven other locations throughout the region. President and CEO, Misty Borrowman, said they didn’t originally intend to locate their permanent building downtown, but spending the last year in their temporary location on Main Street, changed their mind.

“We’ve been so well received by the Staunton community and we wanted to make an investment in building a bank in the heart of the community, employing local people and helping the area continue to thrive,” said Borrowman. “The downtown area also has a wonderful vitality and the people here appreciate the principles of community banking, so we feel like this is a perfect fit for us.”

The new banking facility will be located adjacent to its temporary location, and will have a modern and welcoming design, while adhering to the traditional landscape of downtown Staunton. The building was designed by Hurford Architects Inc. and will be built Plocher Construction.

Borrowman said the new branch will provide a more convenient, comfortable and accessible location for customers allowing Bank of Hillsboro’s team members to continue offering full-service banking, including drive-thru services. Once complete, the new branch will use the same phone and fax number as the temporary location.

Borrowman has personal ties to Staunton. She and her husband have lived a few miles east of Staunton for the last 14 years. Their children attended Mt. Olive schools and their daughter has been a part of the Staunton High School track team.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 151-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton and Vandalia.

More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (217) 532-3991.

