NEW BADEN - Bank of Clinton County is breaking ground on its new bank location at 1210 East Hanover, New Baden, Illinois. Todd Juehne will serve as the Bank of Clinton County Market President.

Plocher Construction is building the 3,200 square-foot building which will include two drive-up lanes with an ATM and will be powered in part by solar energy. Bank of Clinton County will have an initial staff of six people and will be a full-service bank specializing in business and personal loans. Juehne said the bank will put special emphasis on building personal client relationships.

“We’re happy to put down our roots here in Clinton County,” said Juehne. “I’ve lived in between New Baden and Trenton for nearly 30 years and have 25 years of banking experience. I’m excited to bring a community banking option to this area that upholds the values of being a smaller bank, offering bigger service and supporting the area it serves. We’re looking forward to doing many things here in Clinton County.”

Bank of Clinton County is a division of Bank of Belleville, a locally owned and controlled, independent community bank located in St. Clair County, Illinois. The bank, which recently eclipsed $250 million in total assets, has had a single location in Belleville until 2020, but is now expanding with banks in Clinton, Madison and Monroe counties within the next year.

Bank of Belleville President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Stephens said its growth strategy is allowing Bank of Belleville to continue its mission as a community and relationship-driven bank while establishing regional strength across the entire Metro East.

“Our bank's success is built on our relationships with clients, so placing the right people in each of these markets, who really understand the community, is key,” said Stephens. “We are investing in brick and mortar locations so our teams can work within and contribute to the communities where they live.”

Bank of Clinton County’s new location is expected to be complete by late Spring 2021.

Bank of Clinton County will be located at 1210 East Hanover in New Baden and the bank’s commitment to client and community service is at the forefront of everything they do. The bank is a division of Bank of Belleville, a fifteen-year-old bank which has grown to approximately a quarter of one billion dollars in assets and serves individual and business clients throughout the Metro East. For more information, go to www.bankofclintoncounty.com

