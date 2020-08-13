BELLEVILLE - Bank of Belleville is among the first businesses in the Metro East region to adopt solar energy. The bank had a 68-kilowatt solar energy production system installed this month which will provide as much of the bank’s daily energy usage as the rooftop would allow.

Bank of Belleville President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Stephens, said the bank made the decision to install the panels at their flagship location as part of their long-term commitment to not only the local community but the global one.

“I think our decision to utilize solar energy not only speaks to our dedication to environmental stewardship, but also our willingness to embrace new and innovative technologies,” said Stephens. “We take a throwback approach to banking. We are a bank that is committed to traditional values about personalized client services, but we also are open to new, beneficial technologies to enhance our business.”

Bank of Belleville has also shown itself to be environmental leaders in other areas such as implementing electronic imaging for its record keeping system, producing as many documents as possible electronically rather than paper, migrating its team to mobile devices for client meetings and interaction, offering on-site recycling and encouraging clients to adopt electronic statements.

Stephens said the bank was able to utilize several Ameren incentives and federal tax credits to help supplement some of the initial installation cost for the project. EFS Energy was the project coordinator with Weeke Sales and Service serving as the electrical contractor.

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert said Bank of Belleville is one of the few businesses in our city utilizing solar energy, and they are one of the first downtown.

“From a long-term sustainability standpoint, I’m happy to see Bank of Belleville proving that going green makes good business sense in addition to being environmentally friendly,” said Mayor Eckert. “Utilizing solar panels can help businesses reduce reliance on an unpredictable expense and plan better for the future, so we’re happy to see businesses considering options that can help them stay viable for a long time.”

Bank of Belleville operates from its headquarters at 215 South Illinois Street in Belleville, Illinois and their commitment to client and community service is at the forefront of everything they do. The fifteen-year-old bank, which is approaching a quarter of a billion dollars in assets, serves individual and business clients throughout the Metro East. The bank currently has 49 full and part-time team members. For more information about Bank of Belleville, go to www.bankofbelleville.com.

