Belleville, IL, April 25, 2014? - The Bank of Belleville is pleased to announce the addition of new staff members to its community banking team.

Lydia Suchman joined Bank of Belleville as a full-time teller. Suchman is a graduate of Belleville West and is also a part-time pastry chef.

Alecia Kerperien and Aleah Drennan both joined Bank of Belleville as part-time tellers. Kerperien is a 2013 graduate of New Athens High School and is currently attending Lindenwood University in Belleville, majoring in nursing. Drennan is a 2012 graduate of Freeburg High School. She is

currently an Elementary Education major at Southwestern Illinois College.

"We're excited to add to our current team of bank tellers and know that these new employees will provide the best customer care for which our community bank is known. They add a unique dynamic to our current team and we're looking forward to the positive contributions they'll make," mentions Kevin Pesko, President of Bank of Belleville. "You should also notice that our banking team is composed of wonderful people who live right here in our local area. What a joy it is to employ quality professionals from our own community."

Bank of Belleville started in 2005 with approximately $8.5 million in capital and a mission to have a community bank with local ownership and customer focus. The Bank now has nearly $110 million in assets and more than 300 local shareholders and 27 employees. Bank of Belleville is located at 720 W. Main Street in the heart of Belleville and invites you to like its page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Bank-of-Belleville/, follow it on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bank-of-belleville/, visit it online at www.bankofbelleville.com or call to speak one of the many experienced members of its team at (618) 233-6400.

