WOOD RIVER - A bandit wearing a Hardee’s ball cap and other Hardee’s clothing stepped into the Verizon Wireless Store in Wood River at 11:37 a.m. and after a conversation with an employee, darted out of the store with two of the latest iPhones in his hands.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the robber’s attire might be indicative he works at a fast food restaurant.

“The suspect also was wearing an apron,” Chief Wells said. “The suspect was a black male, with a thin and scruffy build. He did not display or infer he had a weapon. This was more of a strong-arm robbery.

The Verizon Wireless store is located at 623 Wesley Drive, Wood River. The store said the iPhones are worth about $1,000 apiece. This is a felony crime. We are going to try to see if there is video we can use of the crime taking place. If there is video footage, we will be putting that out.”

Chief Wells said Wood River Police is checking with area Hardee’s restaurants in Wood River, Granite City and Godfrey about the person in the attire. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit has been sought to probe the scene and Collinsville Police Department sent a canine unit to try to track the suspect.

Anyone with any information about the crime or suspect, please contact Wood River Police at (618) 251-3114.

