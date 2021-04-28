JERSEYVILLE - New rock band Rock Crown members Jeremy Rowling of Grafton and Tyler Welsh of Jerseyville are excited about their group's future. Rowling is the lead singer and Welsh the lead guitarist and provides backing vocals.

"Our dreams of this band is to change the stereotype that "rock is dead,'" Rowling said. "And get famous, of course."

Rowling said when the group started, they wanted to just infuse a whole range of inspirations ranging from Bruce Springsteen to George Strait to Metallica.

"Eventually we realized that we were writing some decent songs and should really start recording them," Rowling said. "So, in 2019, we released our debut album 'La Beagle Loca' and that was a way for us to dip our toes in the water. But we weren't happy with it. So we worked hard since then to make this newest album the best we can do at the moment. The new album will be self-titled and have eight songs including our single 'Burning Flame.'"

Rowling mentioned the band is still seeking members.

"We are actually having auditions here soon for a drummer, bassist, pianist, and organ player," he said. "Jeremy does all of the drums, piano, bass, and organ in his home studio in Grafton.

Article continues after sponsor message

"All jokes aside, we really do want to show that there are young people in 2021 who are still annoying their neighbors with good old rock and roll."

Here is the Spotify and youtube link to Burning Flame:

Listen to Burning Flame on Spotify

Listen to Burning Flame on YouTube

Follow Rock Crown on Instagram

More like this: