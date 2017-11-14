EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Band Boosters 25th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair was again busy all weekend at the high school.

There was an array of vendors, concessions, a bake sale and Chef's Shoppe fudge. Proceeds from the event benefit the Edwardsville High School Band program.

When the doors opened Saturday, people were packed way outside the front door on the sidewalk and it stayed steady throughout Saturday and Sunday. Several volunteers manned stations to make sure people had proper parking and direction to the arts & crafts fair.

“The EHS Band Boosters held their annual craft fair on Saturday and Sunday,” Dr. Lynda Andre said at the Monday night school board meeting. “The event is one of the Band Booster’s main fund raisers and has become a tradition in the Metro-East for shoppers and followers of local artists and crafters. We appreciate the support of the many parents who organized and ran this event.”

