ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has confirmed a Ballwin Police Department officer has been shot.

The officer was transported to Mercy Hospital where he received treatment to attempt to save his life.

The shooting is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

It has been reported the officer was shot in the neck. The officer was shot at 300 New Ballwin, right between two elementary schools.

A suspect was later arrested after abandoning the vehicle. It has been reported the man was driving a vehicle with temporary Illinois tags.

Ballwin Police Department issued a statement thanking people throughout the St. Louis and Metro East region for their outpouring of prayers and support during this difficult time.

