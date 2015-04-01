ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is preparing to celebrate its first anniversary as downtown St. Louis' premiere dining, drinking and entertainment destination, and will host several anniversary parties within its venues on Saturday, March 28 with festivities, entertainment and drink specials (check website for specific details on each venue). Since opening in March 2014, Ballpark Village has hosted more than 4 million visitors of all ages from across the country and brought hundreds of great events to downtown including major league sports watch parties, national concerts, holiday events, family fun days, yoga free movie nights and charity fundraisers and private corporate events.

As Ballpark Village enters its second year, several additions and improvements are underway including the recent opening of the new Crown Room second-floor lounge in Budweiser Brew House, the addition of two additional 15-foot television screens in Fox Sports Midwest Live!, a two-sided permanent outdoor stage next to the Busch II Infield and greatly improved sightlines into left center field in Busch Stadium from Budweiser Brew House's Crown Room and rooftop deck.

"We've had a fantastic first year with great reception from our guests, both local and from out of town. This is in great part due to the tremendous diversity of entertainment and events we've offered all year long beyond baseball season," said Ballpark Village chief operating officer Jim Watry. "Ballpark Village has really changed the entertainment experience in St. Louis, providing something for everyone all under one roof."

In addition to the Anniversary celebrations on March 28, Ballpark Village is pleased to announce a full schedule of planned events throughout the spring, summer and early fall, starting with the return of St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Below are dates and information on currently scheduled events at Ballpark Village. For complete event details, visit www.stlballparkvillage.com.

APRIL:

NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four and Championship watch parties at FOX Sports Midwest Live!

4/5: MLB Opening Day: Cardinals vs. Cubs watch party with hat giveaway, emcee Todd Thomas, Team Fredbird and more; Blues vs. Blackhawks; Away Game Giveaways kick off on select Cardinals games April-Sept.

4/8: Ballpark Village FREE Yoga Series on Busch II Infield returns on select Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer

4/13: Cardinals Home Opener: Game time 3:15; pep rally in BPV parking lot and Busch II Infield

St. Louis Blues home and away playoff viewing parties at FOX Sports Midwest Live!

4/25 FREE Crossfit Classes on Busch II Infield kick off on select Saturdays throughout the summer

MAY:

St. Louis Blues playoff home and away game watch parties at FOX Sports Midwest Live!

St. Louis Cardinals home and away watch parties at FOX Sports Midwest Live!

5/2: Kentucky Derby Watch Party at FOX Sports Midwest Live!

5/11: Monday Movie Night free family movie series on Bush II Infield kicks off with "Field of Dreams"

5/23: "Sip n' Shop" dining/shopping event on Clark Street and Busch II Infield

JUNE:

6/19: National Touring Act on Busch II Infield Stage (TBA)

6/21: Family Fun Day on Clark Street and Busch II Infield – Sports Theme

6/22: Monday Movie Night free family movie series – "Grease"

JULY:

7/11: "District Rhythms" National Touring Act at FOX Sports Midwest Live! (TBA)

7/20: Monday Movie Night free family movie series – "The Lego Movie"

AUG:

8/7: National Touring Act on Busch II Infield stage (TBA)

8/9: Family Fun Day on Clark Street and Busch II Infield – Water Theme

8/10: Monday Movie Night free family movie series – "Space Jam"

8/23: "District Rhythms" National Touring Act at FOX Sports Midwest Live! (TBA)

8/29: 2ndAnnual Ballpark Village Brew Fest by Budweiser

SEPT:

9/14: Monday Movie Night free family movie series – "The Little Rascals"

9/20: Family Fun Day on Clark Street and Busch II Infield – Animal Theme

ABOUT BALLPARK VILLAGE SAINT LOUIS:

Ballpark Village is the premiere dining, drinking and entertainment district in the region. Located in the heart of St. Louis' central business district adjacent to Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village is the first ever sports anchored, multi-phased mixed-use development. The $100 million, 120,000-square-foot multi-story project is visible beyond the left center field wall of Busch Stadium, complimenting the energy and excitement of the game day experience. Ballpark Village hosts a variety of public and private events 365 days a year, providing patrons with a variety of entertainment, food and beverage, and on-site parking in one location.

The first phase of Ballpark Village is anchored by Cardinals Nation, Budweiser Brew House, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, PBR St. Louis, Howl at the Moon piano bar, and Drunken Fish Sushi Restaurant and Lounge. Ballpark Village features five live performance stages, the largest retractable roof of its kind, a 40-foot indoor TV screen – the largest in the Midwest – and an outdoor festival space that recreates the infield of the previous Busch Stadium in its exact historical location. In future phases, Ballpark Village will offer luxury residential units and more than 750,000-square-feet of office space. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit www.stlballparkvillage.com for more information.

