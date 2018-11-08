Bakers and Hale offering free Veterans Day lunch Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Bakers and Hale will be offering a free veterans lunch for all who have served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12. The veterans lunch menu will include: Sandwiches: Smoked Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato & Five Alarm Gouda Aioli

Smoked Brisket with Korean Barbecue with Pickled Vegetables

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Chipotle BBQ Glaze

B&H Burger with Aged White Cheddar and Bacon Jam

All sandwiches served with choice of Chips Fries or Spring Green Salad

Pizzas:

Margherita Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil

House-made Italian Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, and Leek Pizza

Kale, Lemon, Bacon, Pesto, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Tacos: Barbecued Pork with Charred Chile Salsa Cotija Cheese

Smoked Chicken Green Chile Tacos with Tequila Chile Slaw

Military identification required. Entrées must be enjoyed at the restaurant. No to go-orders permitted.