GODFREY - Bakers and Hale will be offering a free veterans lunch for all who have served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.

The veterans lunch menu will include:

Sandwiches:

Smoked Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato & Five Alarm Gouda Aioli
Smoked Brisket with Korean Barbecue with Pickled Vegetables
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Chipotle BBQ Glaze
B&H Burger with Aged White Cheddar and Bacon Jam
All sandwiches served with choice of Chips Fries or Spring Green Salad

Pizzas:

Margherita Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil
House-made Italian Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, and Leek Pizza
Kale, Lemon, Bacon, Pesto, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

Tacos:

Barbecued Pork with Charred Chile Salsa Cotija Cheese
Smoked Chicken Green Chile Tacos with Tequila Chile Slaw

Military identification required. Entrées must be enjoyed at the restaurant. No to go-orders permitted.

