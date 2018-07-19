GODFREY - Bakers and Hale held a ribbon cutting celebration Thursday morning at their new restaurant at 7120 Montclair Avenue in Godfrey, the site of the former Rotten Apple location.

Chef Rex Hale, of the Three-Sixty restaurant at Ballpark Village, has teamed up with Kelsi Walden-Baker to bring a unique style of food preparation to the community which includes using herbs and vegetables from their own garden next to the outdoor bar.

“We just want to be apart of this great community, serving great food, serving food that’s raised on farms in the area and in the region, serving things that will be enjoyed for years to come,” Hale said. “We’re honored that you came and saw what we’re trying to do here. We’re excited to be apart of this community.”

Bakers and Hale bartender, Rory Morse, said the use of locally sourced ingredients such as Calhoun peaches will also be used for cocktails and drinks.

One of the most notable highlights of the dining room are the hand-painted tables which were done by children from the Montessori School in Godrey.

“You can see their love in the table and that’s what we want to try and bring to the community and be part of this great Godfrey community,” Hale added. “It’s really a pleasure to be here today. I’ve been in a lot of places and I couldn’t be happier to be right here.”

Mayor of Godfrey Mike McCormick gave Hale an official welcome to the community on behalf of the residents and elected officials mentioning his excitement to add the restaurant to the list of those which he and his frequent.

“When they first came to talk to me, I sounded excited but I really wasn’t excited until that evening,” “ I went down to State Street Market and mentioned a couple of restaurants that Rex had been involved in. This guy has a reputation, Kelsi’s been with him for 12 years. This is great for Godrey. This is great for our area. I’m just so happy and I can’t wait to sit down at one of these tables and eat some of that food.”

