GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Bakers & Hale as its Small Business of the Month for February 2021.

Established in 2018 by co-owner and executive chef, Kelsi Baker Walden, and consulting chef Rex Hale, the farm-to-table restaurant is a place where you can enjoy American cuisine with comfort food flair and stick around for a drink afterwards.

Kelsi commented, “While growing up I would visit the farm where my grandfather raised beef and my grandmother always had a bountiful garden. When she cooked fresh meals daily, I discovered my love of cooking while watching grandmother cook and learned to work hard for what I wanted through my parents.” This upbringing has taken Baker Walden from culinary school to such St. Louis establishments as Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill, Harrah’s, McCormick & Schmick’s, 360, The Restaurant, Basso, The Market, Boundary and finally to her own establishment, Bakers & Hale.

Bakers & Hale is located at 7120 Montclair Ave in Godfrey, IL. They are open for delivery (within a 5-mile radius), curbside, and carryout or dine in service from 11:00 am. to 8:00 pm., every day except Tuesday, when they are closed. The indoor and outdoor bars serve for an additional hour until 9:00 pm. Kelsi asks that parties of 8 or more call ahead for a reservation or visit their website-www.bakershale.com/menu/. Then call in your order for pickup, delivery or reservation to 618-433-9748.

Bakers & Hale offers $10 lunch deals daily as well as entrée specials in the evening. You may also enjoy open-mic night on Thursdays, and Fridays and Saturdays enjoy live music in their heated patio.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees overcoming adversity and community service.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

John Keller (L) of the RiverBend Growth Association with Kelsi Baker Walden (R) Co-Owner and Executive Chef of Bakers & Hale

