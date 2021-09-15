BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE sophomore TJ Baker (Rockford, Illinois) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference men's co-Golfer of the Week following the first top-10 finish of his career.

Baker finished eighth of 105 golfers at Air Force's Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. Baker completed the weekend at 212 (74-68-70), his lowest 54-hole total and among the top 20 lowest totals in school history. His 68 in Saturday's second round was the lowest round of his career.

Baker was named to the OVC All-Newcomer team following his freshman season in 2021. Baker shared the weekly honor with Tennessee Tech's Nick Sutton.

The Cougars return to the course when they play host to 14 other schools at their home event, the Derek Dolenc Invitational Sept. 27-28 at Gateway National in Madison, Illinois.

