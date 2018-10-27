COLLINSVILLE – Zane Baker scored in the 13th minute and Luke Liljegren in the 25th, and both goals stood up as the Collinsville boys’ soccer team defeated Normal Community 2-1 in the IHSA Class 3A sectional final Friday night at Kahok Stadium.

The win improved Collinsville’s record to 18-5-2 and sent them to a date in Tuesday night’s super-sectional match against Chicago Mt. Carmel, who eliminated Harvey Thornton 2-0 in the final of the Orland Park Sandburg sectional.

Earlier in the week, Baker’s goal at the death gave the Kahoks a 2-1 win over Edwardsville in the semifinal, and he added an assist on Liljegren’s match-winner.

Drew Doellman had scored in the seventh minute to give the Ironmen an early 1-0 lead, but Baker leveled for Collinsville six minutes later.

Collinsville avenged a loss to Normal in last year’s sectional final, as the Ironmen defeated the Kahoks 4-2 at Jacksonville. They will go into this year’s super-sectional riding a 10-match winning streak.

The super-sectional will be played at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Tuesday night, with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. The state finals will be played at Hoffman Estates High School Nov. 2-3.

