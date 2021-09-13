USAF, Colo. – TJ Baker completed the best tournament of his career, using a final-round 70 to shoot 221 for the weekend to land an eighth-place finish. SIUE golf moved up two spots to finish 15th at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational.

UC Davis led wire to wire to win with a tournament-record 831 (-33). Nevada (-9) and Denver (-8) finished off the top three.

UC Davis' Thomas Hutchison also picked up a tournament record, finishing at 15-under par at 201 to claim individual medalist honors.

Baker earned the first top-10 finish of his career, completing the weekend at 212, his lowest 54-hole total and among the top 20 lowest totals in school history.

Tanner Collins tied for 66th at 225. Brooks Jungbluth finished a shot back to tie for 226th. Anthony Ruthey finished at 228 to tie for 79th. Presley Mackelburg tied for 95th at 236.

The Cougars are idle until playing host to 13 other teams at the Derek Dolenc Invitational Sept. 27-28.

Baker's 68 Leads Cougars at Air Force

USAF, Colo. – TJ Baker fired a career-best 68 Saturday to lead SIUE in the second round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational hosted by Air Force. The Cougars took 10 strokes off their first-round score for a second-round 294.

The Cougars total through 36 holes is 598 and have SIUE in 17th place just a stroke back of SIU Carbondale and Northern Iowa. UC Davis leads team play at 551. San Jose State (566), Denver (568) and Nevada (570) round out the top four.

With the 68, Baker is two-under par at 142, moving him into a tie for 10th place after two rounds of play. Brooks Jungbluth is at 148 and is tied for 46th. Tanner Collins is tied for 77th at 153. Anthony Ruthey sits at 155 and is tied for 88th. Presley Mackelburg is tied for 97th at 158.

UC Davis' Thomas Hutchison is -14 to lead the field. CSU-Northridge's Blake Brothers and UTEP's Greg Yelin are nine-under par and are tied for second.

The final round of play is Sunday. SIUE's tee times begin at 8:20 MT at the Academy's Eisenhower (Blue) Course.

