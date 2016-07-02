OMAHA, Neb. – Edwardsville’s Bailey Grinter placed fourth in her heat of the Olympic Trials women’s 50-meter freestyle on Saturday morning with a time of 26.58.

Catherine Mulquin won the heat with a time of 26.31. Grinter did not move on to Saturday’s semifinals competition in the 50 free with her time. She swam the 100 backstroke in the Olympic Trials on Monday.

Grinter is a swimmer for Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville YMCA Breakers and Water Works Swim Club.

