GREENSBORO, N.C. - Edwardsville's Bailey Grinter had what her Coach Bob Rettle called “the best swim of her career” on Thursday night in the YMCA Short Course Nationals, with a scorching time of 22.62 for second place, in the 50 freestyle.

Grinter, a swimmer for the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers, was just behind Ky-Lee Perry of Wilton, Conn., who recorded a time of 22.27 at Greensboro, N.C. The two swimmers were close to the national record of 22.19 held by Katrina Konopka of Middle Tyger, S.C.

Grinter, an Edwardsville High School junior, has another year of competition for the Breakers and her Tigers teams and should be at the top of the heap again next year.

“As a team, we couldn’t be prouder of the performance,” Rettle said. “It is a big deal for her, her family, the team and the YMCA.”

Article continues after sponsor message

On Friday morning, Bailey qualified for the finals in the 100 free, while teammate Kate May also qualified for a 200 butterfly final.

Bailey Grinter said from the pool deck at the nationals that she felt great and was “proud” of how she placed.

“Ky-Lee (Perry) is a great swimmer and I am glad I got to swim against her.”

Bailey’s mother, April, speaking for her and her husband, and Bailey's father, Greg, said, “We couldn’t be more proud of Bailey,” with excitement in her voice.

Bailey is an Olympic Trials qualifier in both the 50-meter free and 100-meter backstroke.

More like this: