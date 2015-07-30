GRAFTON - Who doesn’t love a friendly competition of bags? With great food, fine drinks and Cardinals baseball, it’s a perfect combination for a Bags Tournament at the Loading Dock Bar and Grill this Sunday, Aug 2.

The bags sets, also known as “corn hole,” at the Loading Dock are always a big hit with customers throughout the summer. This year, the staff got together and decided to shape an entire day dedicated to the game and organized an official bags tournament.

"We have several sets of bags here at The Loading Dock which are always being utilized,” said Peter Allen, owner and operator of The Loading Dock. “We thought it would be fun to host a tournament.”

The tournament will be help in the Historic Boatworks building. Registration fee is $40 per team, two members per team. Teams must be registered by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Registration is at noon the day of the event and the tournament will commence at 1:00 p.m.



The St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies game will be displayed on the big screen. The Loading Dock is awarding cash prizes to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. Donnewald Distributing will also be in attendance, with many fun giveaways you won’t want to miss out on.

