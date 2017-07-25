(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals called up centerfielder Harrison Bader to make an impact and the rookie wasted little time in doing so as he scored the winning run in tonight’s 3-2 victory over Colorado.

“A lot of emotions obviously, but again I’ve played baseball before so you just try to slow it down,” said Bader on taking the field for the first time and quickly settling into the swing of things.

“First pitch, again it’s been a long time coming in the sense I’ve always dreamed about this moment,” Bader said. “It really was no time to kind of be anxious and nervous. You’re going to kind of experience those things naturally, but for the most part I have some history with a bunch of these guys. It’s a welcoming clubhouse, so just go out there and play some ball.”

The crowd was welcoming too, as many fans gave Bader a standing ovation for his hustle down the line in nearly beating out the grounder to third in his first plate appearance.

“That was cool,” he laughed. “A lot of nice fans here. Very welcoming.”

A strikeout and fly out followed, but as Bader came to the plate to lead off the 9th inning the nerves did not take over for the rookie.

“No, that’s when you’ve got to be the most calm,” said Bader. “Game’s on the line, it’s a tight ballgame. That’s when you kind of just use your experience and just slow it down even more so. Again, just make it a crawling rate in your head.”

Bader delivered with a line drive into the left field corner for a lead-off double and following a Greg Garcia bunt to move him over to third, charged home with the winning run on a shallow fly to right by Jedd Gyorko.

“We were on contact on the ground and kind of ball goes up, read it a little bit,” shared Bader. “Kind of on it’s way down, Shildt said go and I was like let’s do it.”

LYNN CONFIDENT ON STAYING

–While his name is still the subject of trade rumors, Lance Lynn remains confident that he will not be traded.

“We’re four games back, I’m not going anywhere,” said Lynn postgame. The right-hander finished with a line of 6.0 innings pitched with three hits allowed, one earned run, two walks, and three strikeouts.

MEMPHIS MASHERS

–Paul DeJong hit his 13th home run of the season, a 2-run shot in the 1st inning. DeJong now has driven in at least one run in each of the last five games. He also provided the following suggestion on naming this new crop of rookies with the Cardinals…

“I like the term ‘Memphis Mashers’, I think we really can hit and come up here with some new energy, trying to win games, it’s going to be a lot of fun going forward.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports