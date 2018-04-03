Monday's continuing bad weather forced the postponement of several area sporting events both for Monday and Tuesday. Here is a list of what was called because of the weather; rescheduling information is included where available.

BASEBALL: Roxana at North Mac; Alton at East St. Louis; Waterloo Gibault at Marquette Catholic; Roxana at Triad (Freshman-Sophomore, Tuesday); Belleville East at Alton (Tuesday); Edwardsville at East St. Louis (varsity and JV orange team Tuesday)

SOFTBALL: Quincy at Alton; Highland at Marquette Catholic; Roxana at Marquette Catholic (Tuesday); Alton at Belleville East (Tuesday); East St. Louis at Edwardsville (had been set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday); Staunton at Edwardsville (had been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday)

TRACK AND FIELD: Alton Freshman-Sophomore Boys and Girls Invitational

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: East St. Louis at Edwardsville (April 10, match moved to large gym at Liberty Middle School at 5:30 p.m.)

Area coaches/athletic directors are invited to submit postponement and/or reschedule information to Content Director Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Chief Sportswriter Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com

