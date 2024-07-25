EAST ALTON - The Village of East Alton has a variety of activities and programs planned for the last few weeks of summer.

From a Back-to-School Giveaway to the beloved Soapbox Derby, the Parks and Recreation Department will host several events through the end of summer into fall. Gabby Parker, the new Parks and Recreation Superintendent, noted that her new role has been a great experience so far and she looks forward to doing more for community members in the coming months.

“The things we do for the community are great,” Parker said. “I was meant to be in East Alton.”

Robin Carlton, the adult/seniors event coordinator, echoed Parker and pointed out that most of their events and activities are completely free to the community, including the big Back-to-School Giveaway that’s scheduled for Aug. 3, 2024.

Families must register their children online, and kids receive a meal, school supplies, new outfits, new shoes, hygiene supplies and haircuts. They can also enjoy bounce houses and snow cones. Carlton noted that this event is great for parents, but it also gives kids the confidence boost they need to start school on the right foot.

“Number one, it does help the parents financially. But number two, these kids are going to feel great going back to school,” she explained. “We have a great relationship with the school district of East Alton, and they work with us by coming and helping volunteer that day, too. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful time, and we strictly work on donations for this all year long.”

Families must be residents of East Alton or attend the East Alton school district. There are only about 20 spots left, so register your child today. If you’d like to donate, you can stop by the Village of East Alton at 119 West Main Street to drop off monetary donations. Carlton said 100% of donations will go toward the children.

Another East Alton favorite, the Soapbox Derby, is gearing up for its 29th year on Sept. 7, 2024. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members can enjoy vendors and watch the derby on Berkshire Hill. Registration for the derby is free to East Alton residents or $4 for nonresidents. To participate, kids must be 7 years old or older, 4’ to 4’9’’ and weigh 55 to 90 pounds. You can register at the Keasler Complex.

The second annual Fall Festival is planned for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members can enjoy food trucks, a cornhole tournament, music by DJ Kirsten, a kid zone, a classic car cruise-in and more at VanPreter Park.

Carlton and Parker said the Fall Festival is the brainchild of Mayor Darren Carlton. They noted that the mayor, the village trustees, the Street Department, the fire and police chiefs and everybody within the village make it possible for them to offer these free events for the community.

“This is something the mayor is very, very big about doing for the people and the community, having things for the kids in the community. Most of the things we are able to do without cost because we don’t want to gauge everybody. We want to do it for them,” Carlton said. “It is a team. And I’ll tell you what, that’s been there from when we first started doing the Soapbox Derby. It takes the city to do this, and we’ve got that down to a fine art.”

The Parks and Recreation Department has also teamed up with Wood River and Roxana to offer Tri-City soccer. You must register your child online by Aug. 2. You can also sign up for Soccer 4 Tots until Aug. 30 for kids ages 3–5.

For more information about the Village of East Alton Parks and Recreation Department and their activities and events, visit their official webpage or Facebook profile.

