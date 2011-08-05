What: BackStoppers and Argosy Casino Support Responsible Gaming

When: August 4, 2011 7 p.m.

Where: Argosy Casino Alton Music Room

Who: Police and Firefighters from the Metro East

How: Game show format and contests of strength

Police and firefighters gathered on August 4, 2011 at 7pm at Argosy Casino

Alton. The reason-to show support for Responsible Gaming Education Week and

BackStoppers.

The BackStoppers is a non-profit association that provides support and

financial assistance to the spouses and children of all local and county

police officers, firefighters, publicly funded paramedics and EMTs and

volunteer fire protection units, who have lost their lives performing their

duty.

Each year the American Gaming Association uses the first week of August to

educate the public on responsible gaming. The theme for the 12th Annual

Responsible Gaming Education Week was Know the Odds.

Using a game show format, police and firefighter teams went head to head

answering questions about knowing the odds, a critical part of being a

responsible gambler.

The Police Officers took the first round and then challenged the

Firefighters to a bungee race. The team that won would be able to double

their points. The second and third rounds would see the Police Officers

outshoot in basketball and out hammer on the Hi Stryker. The Police won the

bragging rights for winning $10,000 for BackStoppers presented by Argosy

Casino Alton.

