What: BackStoppers and Argosy Casino Support Responsible Gaming
When: August 4, 2011 7 p.m.
Where: Argosy Casino Alton Music Room
Who: Police and Firefighters from the Metro East
How: Game show format and contests of strength
Police and firefighters gathered on August 4, 2011 at 7pm at Argosy Casino
Alton. The reason-to show support for Responsible Gaming Education Week and
BackStoppers.
The BackStoppers is a non-profit association that provides support and
financial assistance to the spouses and children of all local and county
police officers, firefighters, publicly funded paramedics and EMTs and
volunteer fire protection units, who have lost their lives performing their
duty.
Each year the American Gaming Association uses the first week of August to
educate the public on responsible gaming. The theme for the 12th Annual
Responsible Gaming Education Week was Know the Odds.
Using a game show format, police and firefighter teams went head to head
answering questions about knowing the odds, a critical part of being a
responsible gambler.
The Police Officers took the first round and then challenged the
Firefighters to a bungee race. The team that won would be able to double
their points. The second and third rounds would see the Police Officers
outshoot in basketball and out hammer on the Hi Stryker. The Police won the
bragging rights for winning $10,000 for BackStoppers presented by Argosy
Casino Alton.
If you any questions or need more info or pictures, please call Debbie
Marshall, Manager of Compliance and Administration, Argosy Casino Alton
618-474-7428 or 618-474-7566
