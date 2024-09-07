ALTON - Backstoppers will host a 9-Pin Bowling fundraiser to support local first responders.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton, community members can enjoy three games of bowling, a strikepot, a silent auction, a bake sale and more. All proceeds go directly to Backstoppers, which benefits local police departments, fire departments and emergency services.

“[I love] everybody coming out and donating and showing their support and seeing everybody, seeing the guys stop in and taking their pictures, seeing what we’re doing for them,” said Melissa, one of the organizers.

The event encourages community members to have fun at the bowling alley while donating to Backstoppers. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. DJ Lightning and Thunder will provide music.

The top three bowlers will receive prizes. There are also several silent auction items available, from an alcohol basket to gift cards to a doggie basket.

The strikepot is another fun element to the evening. The organization will sell tickets for the strikepot. If they draw your ticket, you have one chance to bowl a strike to win the pot of money.

Bowlers of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Melissa and her fellow organizers, Becca and Eddie, hope that some of the local high school bowling teams will compete. They also look forward to seeing many first responders come out to enjoy the event.

“It is for all first responders,” Becca said. “EMS, fire department, police department, anybody who is a first responder — please come out. Have a good time. Let us know that you’re a first responder so we can recognize you.”

In addition to the money they are raising for the local first responders, Backstoppers will be donating a plaque to the Alton Police Department in memory of K9 Odin. This is the third year they have hosted this event, and Becca noted that the need seems to be growing.

“It’s evolving,” she said of the fundraiser. “We want to continue to do this every single year because it is a great cause. Unfortunately, the need for the Backstoppers is so great right now.”

For more information about the 9-Pin Bowling fundraiser, to purchase your ticket or to donate an item to the silent auction, contact Becca at 618-540-9752.



