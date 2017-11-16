ALTON - Becky Sancamper, a vice president over non-certified personnel for the Alton School District, had an interesting idea that turned into something that recognized many who deserve the spotlight - Extra Support Personnel.

Sancamper is also a clerk within the Alton School District at Lewis & Clark Elementary.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Wednesday was National Extra Support Personnel Day and at a general meeting within Alton High School, the ESPs present stood for a moment of recognition.

Sancamper said there is a Teachers Appreciation and Bosses Day, but sometimes ESPs don’t get the recognition and she thought it was important to give them a salute.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had gifts and goodie bags to give out at a general membership meeting on Nov. 15,” she said. “We have 288 ESPs in 12 buildings within the Alton School District.”

Some of these categories of employees include:

Teacher assistants
One on Ones
Maintenance
Secretary
Clerk
Cooks
Janitors
Computer techs
Interpreters
Safety aids
Librarians

“We have a really great teaching staff and administrators, but we also have these people who support them to do the jobs they need,” she said. “I just feel as a district, we have a really well-oiled machine. I wanted these people acknowledged on how extremely important they are to the full team.”

More like this:

Sep 20, 2023 - Students Honored for Good Character at Alton School District Board Meeting

Sep 23, 2023 - All Weekend: Get A Free Car Wash And Support Alton Athletic Association

Aug 8, 2023 - East Alton Is Again Inspiring With Its Annual Back To School Event

Aug 14, 2023 - Alton High School Introduces Peer Mentoring Program

Sep 5, 2023 - Belt: Local Schools To Receive More Than $12 Million In Evidence-Based Funding

 