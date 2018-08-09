WOOD RIVER – Wood River/Hartford Superintendent Patrick Anderson shared some news regarding his district's 2018-19 school year

Firstly, Anderson said the State of Illinois's new funding formula passed last school year will have “very little effect” on his district. He said he was pleased, however, that funding will stay consistent this year. Anderson said he was concerned, though, regarding Corporate Personal Property Replacement Taxes (CPPRT). He described that as “a large source of revenue” for his district and he added that continued revenue is unknown.

Anderson said he was most excited with the collaboration the district has with its staff, which he referred to as the district's new Strategic Plan. That plan was developed in the spring and has begun the process of creating goals and objectives, which will enable all stakeholders to be a part in the improvement process.

He said he is excited to be working with other neighboring districts for collaboration, which will include professional development. Working with other districts has been a theme of Wood River/Hartford since yet another push for consolidation between that district, East Alton School District and East Alton Wood River High School District was voted down in 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We would love our community to know that we are excited for the changes we have planned and that all stakeholders are welcomed to be an important part of our Strategic Plan,” Anderson said. “The continued support of our community is necessary to make these changes that will help our entire staff do great things for our students.”

Over the summer months, Anderson said Wood River First United Methodist Church and Hartford United Methodist Church volunteered people and resources to ensure students could have a summer lunch program the district called the Twigs Program. Anderson wanted to thank these churches, adding the district could not have provided summer lunches without them.

Students and staff will return to the district this school year to much cleaner and better buildings as well as new safety plans.

“Our custodian/cleaning staff was very busy this summer,” Anderson said in an email. “We did small improvements to some of our classrooms and grounds, including flooring, plumbing and landscaping.

“We continue to strive to improve our district safety,” he continued. “We have teamed with our local fire and police departments to develop new evacuation procedures, intruder drills, etc. We have also continued to add more cameras and other safety features. We have also started the process of making structural changes that will help with entry safety.”

More like this: